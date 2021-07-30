K-Pop Superstar Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery After Bloody Home Discovery

✖

K-pop star Mina, a former member of the group group AOA, was reportedly hospitalized after she was found bleeding at her home on Thursday. Her condition is reportedly non-life-threatening, but she remains unconscious after the suspected suicide attempt. The 27-year-old, whose full name is Kwon Min-ah, had been at the center of several social media controversies before she was hospitalized, and posted a hand-written letter to her fans on Wednesday, apologizing for breaking a promise to stay off social media.

The Korea JoongAng Daily reported that the former K-pop star was found unconscious at her home by an acquaintance who was worried after they could not contact her. The acquaintance called an ambulance, which took her to a local hospital. Another South Korean outlet, Hankook Ilbo, reported that Mina was found with "excessive bleeding" and needed emergency surgery. He representatives have not issued a statement on her condition, reports NME.

Mina in 2015. (Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images)

Mina was a member of AOA from 2012 to May 2019, when she ended her contract with FNC Entertainment. Since then, she has been at the center of several social media controversies. In July 2020, she accused former band mate Shin Ji-min of bullying her. Mina shared a photo of a scarred wrist, claiming she attempted suicide because of the video. Shin denied the allegations at first, but Shin later apologized. In August 2020, Mina was hospitalized after she posted a photo of her injured wrist on Instagram. She also reportedly posted a suicide note. Her injuries were non-life-threatening. In October 2020, she put her career on hiatus.

In the days before this week's hospitalization, Mina was involved in a cheating scandal. She posted a photo of her then-boyfriend, but it was revealed that he was dating another woman and Mina ended the relationship. On Wednesday, AllKPop reported that Mina posted a hand-written letter on Instagram apologizing for continuing to use social media, despite past promises to stop.

"I'm really sorry for showing actions of not taking responsibility for my words...I kept saying that I would get off Instagram and take time to self-reflect... I had to give you discomfort again. I contemplated a lot. But there were so many incidents such as the incident with [her ex-boyfriend] Yoo and Shin Jimin to keep my mouth shut," Mina reportedly wrote. She also added, "I am the victim in the Shin Ji-min scandal, I'm not the perpetrator. I started my career as a [K-pop idol] trainee at the age of 17, so I faced physical abuse, was cursed at and taunted [by Jimin] for 10 years."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.