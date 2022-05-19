Migos Might Have Just Broken Up

✖

Migos might just be on the rocks. The rap trio, which consists of Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff, is sparking rumors that they have parted ways professionally, per XXL Mag. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Quavo and Takeoff would be producing music as the new duo Uncle and Phew. If rumors of a breakup are true, it would come as a surprise considering that the trio is related, with Quavo being Takeoff's uncle and Offset's cousin.

The publication noted that the Twitter account @Kurrco noticed on Tuesday that Offset had unfollowed Takeoff and Quavo on Instagram. Offset's wife, Cardi B, is also no longer following the two rappers. This discovery came on the same day that Quavo and Takeoff announced that they were going forward with their own music under the stage name Uncle and Phew. Their new single, "Hotel Lobby," will be out on Friday. The new duo announced the news by posting a photo of the track's cover art, which depicts the pair sitting in a car and looking back at the camera.

It's unclear if the decision to produce their own music had anything to do with the alleged friction between the Migos trio. Furthermore, it's unclear whether there is any drama between the three, at all. XXL Mag did note that they reached out to a rep for Migos for comment, but they did not share whether they have heard back as of the time of the article's publication. As of right now, none of the group's members have publicly addressed the breakup speculation. Migos most recently released Culture III in the summer of 2021. Despite producing music as "Migos," Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset have all released solo projects over the years.

In the past, the trio has even addressed the possibility that they could break up. Back in December 2018, they told XXL Mag that they would still work together even if they were releasing solo projects. Offset said, "This sh*t is just showcase. We just wanted to show the world that it can be done and you still be home team. But the group is for all the sh*t." Quavo added, "All of the great groups that we've seen have never let their group be what they could have been. Ain't nothing gonna stop us but us and God. Everything else is in this water."