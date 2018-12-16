Migos’ Offset Crashes Cardi B’s Concert to Win Her Back Onstage

Offset, one-third of the rap group Migos, crashed a Cardi B concert on Saturday night begging the rapper to take him back.

Cardi B and Offset’s romance has been in question for a long time, but she finally called it off earlier this month. Offset has been rumored to have cheated on his wife many times, and it looks like she finally had enough. Still, Offset, who shares an infant daughter with Cardi, is not prepared to give up the fight, as he proved on Saturday night.

Offset appeared onstage unexpectedly on Saturday night to give Cardi flowers and a cake. The gifts spelled out “take me back” and interrupted Cardi in the middle of a massive festival performance. She was performing at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, where an enormous crowd was gathered at the Banc of California Stadium.

Yooo craziest shit happened at Rolling Loud. Offset interrupted Cardi B's HEADLINING performance, in order to publicly ask her to take him back. She was not HAVING IT.



With a microphone in his hand, Offset apologized to Cardi and asked her to take him back. However, she held hers by her hip as she spoke rapidly to her husband. Finally, he turned and left the stage, with assistants wheeling his display of gifts away behind him. After a brief, forlorn pause, Cardi got back into her performance.

The event took over the festival and all of social media. Many fans booed Offset, joining in obscene chants and encouraging Cardi to leave him for good. They reasoned that it was not fair to Cardi or to them for Offset to interrupt a huge performance for his own gesture.

"asking for forgiveness" and creating a huge scene in public is NOT ROMANTIC. It is a tactic used by abusers! It is a form of domestic violence! Remember this always. See the signs, recognise them, and do not let the abuser gain power.



Some commentators went so far as to call this an “abuser tactic.” They thought that Offset was trying to present a thoughtful facade for the public, creating pressure for Cardi B to take him back and accept his behavior in private.

A few reports even claim that Cardi’s friend had helped Offset arrange the surprise, which they took for more manipulation. Still, at this point, it is hard to tell who exactly was involved in the stunt. Some are arguing that festival organizers as well as Cardi’s team would have to have been involved for it to work, and the whole thing was staged.

Apparently, her home girl “helped” with this surprise.

Using your friends to manipulate or take away your agency is very popular tactic of an abuser.



All of these reports are unconfirmed. For the moment, fans will have to take the video at face value. Cardi B has spoken at length about her trouble relationship with Offset in videos on her Instagram Story and other outlets. Of course, she famously called him out in her song “Be Careful,” which she debuted in the same Saturday Night Live performance where she revealed her pregnancy for the first time.