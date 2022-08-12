Michelle Branch Separates From The Black Keys' Patrick Carney After 3 Years of Marriage

Michelle Branch and The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney have gone their separate ways, three years after marrying. The "All You Wanted" singer is "devastated" and feels like "the rug has been completely pulled" from underneath her, she said in a statement Thursday. Branch, 39, and Carney, 42, are parents to son Rhys James, 4, and daughter Willie Jacquet, who was born in February.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," Branch said in a statement to TMZ. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness." Branch has not filed for divorce yet, TMZ notes.

Carney has not commented yet. Branch released her statement a day after she tweeted and deleted a note accusing Carney of cheating on her while she took care of their newborn, reports PEOPLE. According to Davidson County records, Branch was arrested Wednesday night for domestic assault with a bond set at $1,000. She is scheduled to appear in court in November. Branch did not mention her arrest in her statement.

Branch and Carney met in 2015 and Branch moved into Carney's Nashville home two years later. They welcomed Rhys in August 2018 and married in April 2019. This was Branch's second marriage, as she was previously married to bassist Teddy Landau from 2004 to 2014. Branch and Landau are parents to daughter Owen Isabelle, 17.

The couple announced they were expecting again in August 2021, less than a year after Branch suffered a miscarriage. Their daughter Willie was born on Feb. 2. "She's named after Patrick's grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother's maiden name/my middle name," Branch wrote on Feb. 4, alongside a photo of Willie. "We're so in love."

Branch is set to release her fourth album, The Trouble With Fever on Sept. 16. The album includes the single "I'm a Man," and she has a tour scheduled to start on Sept. 12. This is her first album since Hopeless Romantic, which was co-produced by Carney and released in 2017. Branch won a Grammy in 2003 for "The Game of Love," her collaboration with Santana. Her Instagram page still includes several photos with Carney, including a Father's Day post in June. "This guy makes our world go around and we love him so," she wrote on June 20. "I'm sorry you didn't get to golf yesterday, Patrick!"