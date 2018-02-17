Michael Jackson’s Family Still Furious at Quincy Jones

It’s been over a week since Vulture released their sit-down interview with music producing legend Quincy Jones, in which he dropped a number of truth bombs on actors and singers he used to work with.

One comment that got the most attention was his comments on Michael Jackson, of whom Jones produced three of his albums.

“I hate to get into this publicly, but Michael stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs. (Donna Summer’s) ‘State of Independence’ and ‘Billie Jean.’ The notes don’t lie, man. He was a Machiavellian as they come,” Jones said.

“[He was] greedy, man. Greedy. ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’ — Greg Phillinganes wrote the c-section. Michael should’ve given him 10 percent of the song. Wouldn’t do it,” Jones added.

Now Jackson’s surviving family members are standing up for the pop icon, saying Jones’ claims are lies.

“He must have the first stages of dementia,” a family member told Page Six.

“It goes way back, and [Jones] recently got money from Michael’s estate,” another relative said.

Jones didn’t mention Janet Jackson or any other member of the Jackson Five while speaking about his relationship with Michael, but he did bring up his father Joe Jackson.

“I used to kill him about the plastic surgery, man,” Jones said. “He’d always justify it and say it was because of some disease he had. Bull—. He had a problem with his looks because his father told him he was ugly and abused him. What do you expect?”

Joe Jackson also spoke with Page Six, siding with his deceased son on the issue.

“[Jones was] quite jealous of Michael because he’s never worked with someone with all of that talent. “He says my son stole it, but he was the producer on both [‘Billie Jean’ and ‘State of Independence’], so if anybody is wrong it would be Quincy.”

When asked if his family members forgive the 84-year-old producer for what he said, one relative made it pretty clear they haven’t.

“Forgive? S—t. Michael is not here to defend himself,” the relative said. “The world knows that Michael was the No. 1 artist in the world, and he didn’t need to steal from anyone.”