Metal Musician Dave Sherman Dead at 55

Heavy metal musician Dave Sherman, who played in bands such as Spirit Caravan and The Obsessed, has died at the age of 55. According to Metal Injection, Sherman's death had been talked about on Sept. 6, but no official confirmation had been made. Eventually, on the Spirit Caravan Facebook page, the band confirmed the reports, writing in a post, "REST IN PEACE DAVE SHERMAN. RIDE THE CARAVAN TO THE SKY!"

In addition to his time in Spirit Caravan and The Obsessed, Sherman was also the longtime bassist for bands Earthride and Weed Is Weed. In the Facebook post about his death, many friends and fans took time to memorialize Sherman, with one writing, "I had the pleasure of knowing Dave for 8 years, we met-up a few times when I'd bus down to Seattle. He was like a brother, I don't say that about a lot of friends. Just at a loss for words right now." Someone else added, "Sad to hear this news. Sherman was always so warm and friendly from the very first time I met him to the last. Condolences to all his friends and family and band mates."

The Obsessed shared the above photo of Sherman on Instagram, captioning it: "RIP DAVE SHERMAN. He was a great person with a big heart. I am grateful for the time we shared and the music we created. We are stunned and saddened beyond belief. He will be sorely missed." Scott "Wino" Weinrich, who played with Sherman in Spirit Caravan and The Obsessed, shared this same caption with a different photo.

Washington, D.C. rockers Caustic Casanova wrote a lengthy Facebook post about Sherman, calling him "super warm, extra friendly, and ultra enthusiastic about this music scene." The tribute added, "Treated everyone the same, shy young kid and grizzled doom veteran alike. He always talked about what was he was gonna create next, never looking back. Total cosmic ball of energy. Owned and dominated every stage, every bill he was on, actually. Any band could learn lessons from him on how to mesmerize a crowd. We saw him in Earthride, Weed is Weed, Spirit Caravan, The Obsessed, Galactic Cross and probably other bands too, and got to play with him a bunch of times as well. One of a kind vocalist, bassist and guitar player."

The band continued, "Plenty of people knew him better than us, but we did know him and did love Sherm, and hearing the news last night really hurt us all deeply. Go and read the stories about the sweaty hugs and late nights and tour hijinks, blast all his records, and remember, don't delay on that next musical project, big show you want to put on, tour you want to plan or collaboration with a friend or mentor you've been dreaming about. Do it now. All of our love to Dave's family and to the Maryland doom family. We're all hurting today."