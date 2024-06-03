Multiple Megan Thee Stallion Concerts Canceled After Atlanta Infrastructure Failure

Megan Thee Stallion's current tour has been trending on social media since the debut show. The Houston-born rapper has been selling out large arenas and impressing concert-goers with her well-curated show, stage costumes, and choreography. But fans in Atlanta were devastated to learn her shows in the city would be canceled, and it's not the self-proclaimed hottie's fault.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the show was one of many Atlanta events canceled due to major water service repairs in downtown Atlanta as a result of a water main break. Meg was set to take the stage at the State Farm Arena. In a statement, reps told fans: "The Megan Thee Stallion concert on Saturday, June 1st is currently scheduled to take place," the venue said in a statement posted on social media. "State Farm Arena and Live Nation are in communication with the City of Atlanta and their Department of Watershed Management offices. We will keep fans informed of any updates to the performances this weekend. We encourage patrons to look at State Farm Arena's social media pages for the most current information."

Meg took to Instagram Live from the stage at State Farm Arena on Saturday afternoon to update fans. "Call the mayor! All day they've been telling us we can perform," she said.

In the live video, she noted that her team was researching other venues across metro Atlanta where she may be able to perform.

The concert was then postponed to Sunday, June 2. It remained unclear when water service will be restored across the city. Meg's two-night event was fully sold out and expected to draw local celebs. She posted to her account ahead of the show, captioning the post: ATLANTA HOTTIES !!! We've been going through ittt but tonight its really happening 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Thank you for riding this out with me love yall."