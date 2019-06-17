Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

Megadeth singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine has announced that he's been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Taking to social media, the iconic heavy metal star shared the news, writing, "I've been diagnosed with throat cancer. It's clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I've faced obstacles before. I'm working closely with my doctors, and we've mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun."

"Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year," he added. "The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Mustaine (@davemustaine) on Jun 17, 2019 at 8:17am PDT

"Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can't wait for everyone to hear," Mustaine continued. "I'm so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more."

"I'll keep everyone posted, he concluded his message. "See you soon."

Since sharing his news, many of Mustaine's peers have come out to encourage him and share their support.

"Handle your business & get better, bro. All the love & good vibes for a speedy recovery from me & my camp. You got this, dude," Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe commented on Instagram.

Sending out love and prayers to my bro @davemustaine as he gets ready to battle throat cancer. Dave is a fighter and he’s at his best when he’s pissed off...so look out cancer! The metal community is with you… https://t.co/T0SQ5hWZ3B — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 17, 2019

"To our brother Dave. We are with you, stay strong and all the best for your speedy recovery. Much love from Anthrax," fellow thrash metal rockers Anthrax said in a collective statement.

"Sending you and your beautiful family much love and strength. Focus on the fight and be healthy. Best wishes brother. You're so strong," Outlander actor Sam Heughan wrote.

@DaveMustaine - Dean CEO @EvanRubinson says, “We rally behind Dave and his family at this time of need and offer any and all support. One of our Dean family is dealing with something that is close to home for me and we wish with all our hearts, healing for our brother.” pic.twitter.com/pr1UlSwUQL — Dean Guitars (@DeanGuitars) June 17, 2019

This is the first time that Mustaine has faced a cancer battle, but he has had other health issues in the past.

In 2011, the legendary guitarist revealed that he had been diagnosed with stenosis, a condition that affects the neck and spine. He claimed this was brought on by years of headbanging.