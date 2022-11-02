Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for Tytana Miller, the daughter of rapper Master P, has been revealed. Miller died on May 27 at 25. She was one of Master P's eight children with his ex-wife, Sonya C. Miller.

Miller died from fentanyl intoxication on May 27, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office, reports Entertainment Tonight. This confirmed previous reporting that drugs played a role in Miller's death. Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, announced his daughter's death on May 29.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram at the time. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this." He included the hashtag "my angel."

During a July interview with CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King, Master P opened up about Miller's struggle with addiction while starring in Growing Up Hip Hop with her brother, Romeo Miller. "It's hard. Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission," the music mogul told King. "I feel like, going to my daughter's funeral, I went to my own funeral."

Master P. said one of his other daughters told him about Miller's death first. He called it the "worst call" a parent could receive. Miller's death gave him a new purpose to raise awareness of mental illness and addiction. He also hopes more families would discuss their struggles with one another. "I love her and think about her every day, and it took me and my family to go through something that I just can't stop thinking about but I realize that I have to get out here and help and save other kids," he said.

"When I got that phone call I realized my daughter is never coming back, and that is the heartbreaking thing about this," the "Make Em Say Uhh!" performer said on CBS Mornings. "I said, 'Let me team up with these organizations and doctors.' I want to help people that look like us. We want to bring awareness to [mental illness and substance abuse]. My whole purpose is to get out here and help and save millions."

Miller, who also appeared in the 2010 short film A Mother's Choice, was one of Master P's nine children. He is also father to Romeo, 32, Itali, 23, Inty, 29, Vercy, 30, Hercy, 20, and Mercy, 16 with ex-wife Sonya C. Miller. He is also father to daughter Cymphonique, 25, from a previous relationship.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.