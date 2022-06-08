Master P Performs Heartfelt Tribute to Late Daughter Tytyana

✖

In late May, it was reported that Tytyana Miller, the 29-year-old daughter of Master P, died. In the wake of her passing, the rapper performed a heartfelt tribute to his daughter on Friday. According to Entertainment Tonight, the tribute came during his headlining performance at Funk Fest at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida.

Master P held a moment of silence in honor of Tytyana during his set. He told the crowd, "I love my daughter. Man, I miss her." The rapper continued to tell fans, "I always was her parachute, but now she my parachute up in the sky looking over me. We ain't gonna grieve no more. We gonna celebrate because now I'm gonna be able to take care of millions of kids and save millions of lives. I'm gonna get out here and play my part. I know that God put me in this world for a passion and a purpose."

Master P also took time during his set to say that "mental illness and substance abuse are serious things." On Instagram, the 52-year-old posted a video that featured highlights from the set. In the clip, he leads the crowd in a rendition of Michael Jackson's "You Are Not Alone," which he noted was his daughter's theme song. His emotional set comes a little over a week after he shared the tragic news about Tytyana, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sonya C.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Master P's son, Romeo Miller, also acknowledged the family's loss on social media. He re-posted his father's message and added one of his own, which read, "We appreciate all the prayers, love and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister." He continued, "Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless."