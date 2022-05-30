Master P's Daughter, Tytyana Miller, Dead at 29

✖

Master P is mourning the death of his 29-year-old daughter, Tytyana Miller. The rapper announced on Instagram Sunday night that he and his family are "overwhelmed with grief" in dealing with her death. Captioning an image of angel wings in the sky, he alluded to mental illness and substance abuse, calling for a more open dialogue about the topics.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Master P's 32-year-old son, rapper Romeo Miller, also shared an Instagram post mourning his sister's death. "We appreciate all the prayers, love and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister," Romeo wrote on Sunday. "Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless."

Fans flooded the comments section of both Instagram posts with condolences and well wishes. "Sorry to read this man. We'll give you all the privacy and prayers you need. God is with you and the family. May he watch over you all in Jesus Name," one Instagram user wrote. "God bless y'all with comfort and peace," someone else wrote.

TMZ reports that law enforcement sources said paramedics were called around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, where Tytyana was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. She was not reportedly taken to a hospital. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Master P, 52, shared Tytyana with his ex-wife, Sonya C. They also share six other children together: Romeo, 32; Itali, 23; Inty, 29; Vercy, 30; Hercy, 20; and Mercy; 16. Master P also has a 25-year-old daughter, Cymphonique, from a previous relationship. Master P and Sonya C were married from 1989 to 2013 when she filed for divorce. The former couple was declared legally single in 2021.

Tytyana has appeared on the family's reality TV show, Growing Up Hip Hop. Her struggles with substance abuse were well documented on the show, with Master P and Romeo encouraging her to check into a rehabilitation facility in one dramatic 2016 scene. Tytyana also pursued an acting career, appearing in the 2017 film A Mother's Choice.