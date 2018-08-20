Marilyn Manson Collapses During Concert in Houston

Update, Tuesday 6:37 p.m. ET:

Manson has broken his silence on the collapse, confirming he received medical treatment after the incident. Click here for details.

Original Story:

Marilyn Manson collapsed during a Houston area concert Saturday night, only making it through four songs.

Manson was reportedly not feeling well before the show in The Woodlands, Texas even began, reports Ultimate Classic Rock. Before Manson started his set, the photo pit was emptied and his managers told the press the singer did not want to be photographed because he was ill.

Rob Zombie, who is touring with Manson, even told the crowd that Manson was “under the weather” and could not join him for their usual duet, a cover of The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter.”

“He’s probably on the bus feeling like crap. I need a partner for the next song so let’s sing it really loud and make him feel better,” Zombie said.

Fan-shot video shows Manson trying to perform the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” before collapsing. Another video shows audience members saying Manson blamed his illness on “heat poisoning” before he began “This Is The New S–.”

In a review of the concert, the Houston Press praised Manson for trying to perform despite being ill.

“Upon finishing ‘Sweet Dreams’ he collapsed on top of one of the monitors,” reviewer Jack Gorman wrote. “Roadies could be seen on the side of the stage worriedly contemplating on whether or not to assist him.”

Manson’s team has not provided updates on his condition on the singer’s social media pages.

This is the second time Manson has been forced to cancel a show during the tour with Zombie. On July 26, Manson pulled out of a Toronto show at the last moment. His team later told fans he was suffering from the flu.

Marilyn Manson was unable to perform on his and Rob Zombie’s Twins Of Evil tour in Toronto last night due to the flu. Manson is recovering and is set to perform at all scheduled dates starting tomorrow at Heavy Montreal. — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) July 27, 2018

Manson’s next tour date with Zombie is scheduled for Monday at Denver’s Pepsi Center Arena. The tour continues through October, finishing at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida.

Last year, Manson, 48, was forced to postpone his Heaven Upside Down tour after he suffered a nasty onstage injury during a New York City show in October 2017. A stage prop fell, crushing his leg.

When he eventually felt well enough to resume performing, he used a wheelchair. In November 2017, he struggled through a show in Italy while recovering from the injury.

During a show in February, Manson also abruptly ended the performance after going on an incoherent rant. He dropped his microphone and suddenly left the stage.

