Mariah Carey Signs New Residency Deal

Mariah Carey isn’t ready to leave Las Vegas.

The “We Belong Together” singer has reportedly booked a two-year residency deal at The Venetian on the Sin City strip, sources told The Blast.

The pop star could begin performances in March of next year for several blocks of shows with breaks in between.

The Venetian Theatre is a smaller, more intimate venue than Carey’s previous residency at Caesars Palace, but the singer will reportedly earn in the low eight figures for the shows.

Carey’s former manager, Stella Bulochnikov, landed the massive deal for the singer, but the two recently parted ways. Bulochnikov reportedly left the job after Carey’s behavior became to erratic to properly manage, according to The Blast.

The singer recently gave fans a scare when she posted a bizarre, manic video on Facebook a few weeks ago.

Carey also surprised fans by reportedly undergoing weight loss surgery last month as a result of the fat shaming she endured toward the end of her original Vegas residency.

“Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but this summer, as her Caesars Palace residency came to a close, and then she went on tour with Lionel Richie, she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online from body shamers,” a source told Page Six.

The singer allegedly underwent gastric sleeve surgery, which reduced the size of her stomach to 15 percent.

Carey’s decision to shed unwanted pounds may be just in time for her revamped, relocated Las Vegas show.

