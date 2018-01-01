Mariah Carey Makes ‘Hot Tea’ Comment During New Year’s Eve Show, Twitter Has Words

“I’m gonna be just like everybody else with no hot tea” -Mariah Carey #RockinEve #NewYearsEve2017 pic.twitter.com/lq788gOpCO — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) January 1, 2018

Mariah Carey returned to the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve stage without any lip-synching issues or technical problems, but it was so cold that she asked for some hot tea between songs.

After finishing one song, Carey wished the Times Square crowd a Happy New Year, and then came the tea comment.

“I’m just going to take a sip of tea, if they’ll let me,” Carey said, turning away from the audience. “They told me there would be tea. Oh, it’s a disaster. OK, well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m going to be just like everybody else. There’ll be no hot tea.”

Twitter fans want to know if Carey is going to get some hot tea!

Another person couldn’t tell if she was joking or not.

Ok was Mariah Carey joking about the tea thing or — Kate Upton (@KateUpton207) January 1, 2018

Another viewer just didn’t want to see Carey at all this year.

Someone stop Mariah Carey…. — Paigey Mae (@paigey_mae) January 1, 2018

One viewer already turned it into a meme.

Others were really not happy with this performance.

Mariah Carey’s manager counting that money they just finesed from abc for that god awful performance pic.twitter.com/6xa58eMujb — Nicholas (@N_Russ0) January 1, 2018



Somebody please tell me what has happened to Mariah Carey’s voice?? Please let me know because😖😫 — K. Carraway (@qweenKi34) January 1, 2018



Then again, some Carey fans were still out there, defending her.

Mariah Carey sounds amazing tonight! Everyone should give her major props for singing in the cold weather and having the courage to come back… give her love! #MariahCarey #Lambily #NewYearsEve2018 — Mariah_Carey (@Mariah_Carey25) January 1, 2018

Carey was invited back to Rockin’ Eve after last year’s disastrous performance, when tech glitches threw her off a lip-syncing track she was following. Carey at first vowed not to return to the show, but she agreed to accept an opportunity to perform again. Tonight, everything went her way, although she didn’t get her hot tea.