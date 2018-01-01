Music

Mariah Carey Makes ‘Hot Tea’ Comment During New Year’s Eve Show, Twitter Has Words

“I’m gonna be just like everybody else with no hot tea” -Mariah Carey #RockinEve […]

Mariah Carey returned to the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve stage without any lip-synching issues or technical problems, but it was so cold that she asked for some hot tea between songs.

After finishing one song, Carey wished the Times Square crowd a Happy New Year, and then came the tea comment.

“I’m just going to take a sip of tea, if they’ll let me,” Carey said, turning away from the audience. “They told me there would be tea. Oh, it’s a disaster. OK, well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m going to be just like everybody else. There’ll be no hot tea.”

Twitter fans want to know if Carey is going to get some hot tea!

Another person couldn’t tell if she was joking or not.

Another viewer just didn’t want to see Carey at all this year.

One viewer already turned it into a meme.

Others were really not happy with this performance.

Then again, some Carey fans were still out there, defending her.

Carey was invited back to Rockin’ Eve after last year’s disastrous performance, when tech glitches threw her off a lip-syncing track she was following. Carey at first vowed not to return to the show, but she agreed to accept an opportunity to perform again. Tonight, everything went her way, although she didn’t get her hot tea.

