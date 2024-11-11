Pitchfork Music Festival will not return in 2025. The Chicago event, which is tied to Condé Nast’s music news outlet Pitchfork, has been scrapped, according to an official statement shared by organizers on Monday. Pitchfork has put on the festival annually every year since 2005.

“As the music festival landscape continues to evolve rapidly, we have made the difficult decision not to host Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago in 2025,” organizers said. “This decision was not made lightly. For 19 years, Pitchfork Music Festival has been a celebration of music, art, and community—a space where memories were made, voices were amplified, and the shared love of music brought us all together. The Festival, while aligned with the taste of the Pitchfork editorial team, has always been a collaborative effort, taking on a life of its own as a vital pillar of the Chicago arts scene. We are deeply grateful to the City of Chicago for being our Festival’s home for nearly two decades, to the artists who graced our stages with unforgettable performances, and to the fans who brought unmatched energy year after year.”

Reps went on to thank creatives behind the scenes before vowing to “continue to produce events in 2025 and beyond” but made no mention of the festival coming back in 2026.

The statement concluded, “We look forward to continuing to create spaces where music, culture, and community intersect in uplifting ways—and we hope to see you there.”

Pitchfork Music Festival 2024’s Lineup

The 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival was held from July 19 to 21 at Union Park. Headliners were Alanis Morissette, Jamie xx and Black Pumas (a lackluster choice, according to many of the festival’s longtime fans). Other acts included Carly Rae Jepsen, De La Soul, Brittany Howard, Grandmaster Flash, Jai Paul, 100 Gecs, Jessie Ware, MUNA and Jeff Rosenstock.