Alanis Morissette Is Completely Unrecognizable With Blonde Bombshell Hair

Alanis Morissette is rocking a fresh new look as she prepares to kick off her Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour this summer. The 47-year-old singer-songwriter appeared on the TODAY show Thursday to reflect on the landmark 1995 album, revealing on a video chat that she had ditched her signature brunette look for a blonde 'do. Asked by Hoda Kotb how long she had been rocking the lighter locks, Morissette revealed she'd changed things up a while back.

"Oh I don't even know, I'm postpartum so it's been a couple of months I have no idea," the mother of three, who welcomed son Winter in 2019, answered. "I think everyone played with their hair during the pandemic time because we were all slightly insular." Having been forced to postpone touring plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, Morissette said she and her band are "fired up" to get back together and out on the road starting Aug. 12.

.@Alanis joins us to talk about gearing up for a tour marking 25 years since her Grammy-winning album “Jagged Little Pill.” pic.twitter.com/d1D9V1d4nD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 3, 2021

"[I'm] fired up, and I think when we all see each other again in rehearsals we may just melt into a big puddle together weeping for our reunion," Morissette said. "We're all dying to see each other." Being in quarantine was "a bit of a roller coaster," the "Ironic" singer admitted, sharing that she "just missed everybody really, really hard" and was sad to "miss out on the touch and the hugs" while social distancing.

When Carson Daly pointed out he was likely the Grammy-winner's first U.S. radio interview when she was just 20 years old, Morissette looked back on that time before Jagged Little Pill was released, saying she was "a little blown away" at her label's goal of selling 100,000 records: "I had no idea what was to come."

The Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour kicks off this summer, starting at Austin, Texas' Germania Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 12. Performing with Morissette on the U.S. leg of the tour are Garbage and Liz Phair. Phair will also tour Europe and the U.K. with Morissette later this year. The 35-date tour concludes with a two-night special at The Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 5 and 6, and will feature Morissette performing Jagged Little Pill in its entirety as well as tracks from her latest album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road.