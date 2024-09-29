Carly Rae Jepsen Just Got Engaged

Carly Rae Jepsen will finally be getting a wedding ring instead of a guitar string. The "Call Me Maybe" hitmaker took to Instagram to share that she is "Very engaged over here" to music producer Cole M.G.N. According to People, her management paired the two together for her 2023 album, The Loveliest Time. Soon after, sparks were flying, and even one of the song on the album, "So Right" is described by Jepsen as their "meet-cute."

"I would've been too shy beforehand to be like, 'Do you want to do a skit at the beginning?' But now that we're so close, it was just really fun and playful to be like, 'Let's have this very '80s drama skit at the beginning where you ask me if I should come over, and I say no, but then I come anyways," Jepsen told the outlet. "You have to get to a certain level of comfort with somebody before you can get to those really playful, joyful, experimental place."

Jepsen has not been shy about her relationship with her now-fiancé, whose real name is Cole Marsden Grief-Neill. In 2023, she shared a visualizer on Instagram for her song "Shy Boy," featuring clips of the two of them dancing, holding hands, and taking a nighttime boat ride. Jepsen has also frequently shared images with Grief-Neill on her page in the midst of music content. With their collaboration going far beyond music, it can be assumed the two will still occasionally work together and be another power couple and a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Coincidentally, Carly Rae Jepsen and Cole M.G.N.'s collaboration came after her album The Loneliest Time and for its companion album The Loveliest Time. Even if her management team didn't expect them to get together while working on the album, it's hard to imagine that it wasn't fate that brought them together. Not to mention the fact that Jepsen has a whole new muse for her next album that she is very likely already working on and probably with her beau.

Back in 2022, when Jepsen celebrated her 37th birthday, she posted a clip on Instagram of her man bringing her a cake at home and shared a very sweet message. "To my family and friends: Thanks for all the kind messages and the table full of flowers plus the constant support," she wrote. "I am friends and family rich in this life. And to my man Cole. I wished for lots of secret things but also and most importantly just more bdays with you."