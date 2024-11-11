Singer-songwriter/composer Jeff Rosenstock now identifies as non-binary. The former Bomb the Music Industry! vocalist let fans know about his gender identity in a post on the social media site Bluesky, noting he first realized he was non-binary in 2016. Per GLAAD, someone who is non-binary “experiences their gender identity and/or gender expression as falling outside the binary gender categories of ‘man’ and ‘woman.’”

“Hey so this is a weird first thing to post but just letting you know if it isn’t obvious I am a non-binary person,” Rosenstock wrote. “I don’t like being a public person and I’m so familiar/comfortable with he/him at my pronouns, both things have made me hesitant to make a grand announcement about this and sometimes reluctant to say it because I didn’t want to be wrong about understanding this about myself. But it’s been like eight years since having my eureka moment of hearing the term ‘non-binary’ explained and feeling so much of how I’ve felt all my life (especially while young) make sense.”

Jeff Rosenstock

Rosenstock, who is also known as a composer for the Cartoon Network show Craig of the Creek, went on to say that he/him pronouns are fine to use when referring to him. The 42-year-old rock musician also clarified he’s always been non-binary, he just didn’t know there was a label for how he felt internally.

“I’ve taken a lot of internet ‘are you non-binary’ quizzes. It’s weird to find things out about yourself when you’re old but whatever,” Rosenstock added. “Treat me no different, pronouns the same as they’ve been I’ve always been non-binary just didn’t know it was a thing until about eight years ago, and again this might be the most obvious thing in the world to everyone reading this. And honestly it feels nice to say it in a public way finally. Love ya. Here I am on the new thing.”

About Jeff Rosenstock

In addition to his aforementioned projects, Rosenstock is also known for his work with the band The Arrogant Sons of Bitches. His solo catalog includes lauded albums such as 2015’s We Cool?, 2016’s WORRY. and 2023’s HELLMODE. His most-streamed tracks include “Nausea,” “Wave Goodnight to Me,” “Pash Rash” and BtMI!’s “I Don’t Love You Anymore.”