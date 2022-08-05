Machine Gun Kelly's Tour Bus Vandalized With Homophobic Graffiti

Machine Gun Kelly's tour bus was vandalized with a homophobic slur before his show in Omaha, Nebraska Thursday. His red bus was marked with the words "Rap Devil F—" on one side and a drawing of a penis ejaculating on the other. Kelly, born Colson Baker, later mocked the vandal on Instagram, revealing that it was the "wrong" bus.

TMZ published images of the graffiti-covered bus, which was parked on a curb in downtown Omaha before Kelly's show at CHI Health Center. An Omaha police spokesperson later told Page Six there have been no arrests yet and the investigation is ongoing. "An official report was made and that will get assigned to a detective for a follow-up," the officer said, adding that all the spray paint was easily removed. The bus was not permanently damaged.

Before the show, Kelly spoke about the incident in a series of Instagram Story posts from his hotel bed. "You're so dumb," he said to the vandal. "You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you f—ing idiot. Do the first part of the crime right." He laughed about the incident and said the graffiti was washed off before he even saw it. In the last post, he had a serious caption though, writing, "But y'all never say or do any of this s— to my face."

While Kelly laughed the incident off, the leasing bus company, Russel Coach Company, could decide to press charges if a suspect is found, the Omaha public information officer told Page Six. "Technically, since they own the vehicle, it would be up to them whether they want to press charges or not," the officer explained. "When the case gets assigned to one of our detectives, they will contact Russel Coach Company and if they choose to decline to press charges, the case would not be investigated any further."

Kelly is in the middle of his Mainstream Sellout Tour, which started in June. Drummer Travis Barker and singer Willow Smith are Kelly's supporting acts on his current swing, which will also take him to West Valley City, Utah; Denver; Des Moines, Iowa; St. Louis; Noblesville, Indiana; and Cleveland. In September and October, Kelly will tour Europe with Iann Dior and 44phantom.

The bus graffiti was the latest incident on the tour. During Kelly's July 3 show in Detroit, the prop helicopter that flies him onto the stage at the beginning of each show hit a bump and jostled the singer in the air, reports Loudwire. After he landed, Kelly told his fans that the helicopter "broke" and he thanked God for "keeping me alive." During the July 21 show in Portland, Oregon, a fan tried to grope him when he went up to the audience. Kelly pushed the man's hand away and the video showed security removing the fan.