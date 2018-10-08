Lil Wayne Concert Erupts in Pandemonium After Someone Yells ‘Shots Fired’

A Lil Wayne concert in Atlanta was cut short Sunday night after someone in the crowd screamed, “Shots fired” — although some reports say a brawl was the result of the mass panic.

The rapper was onstage at the Georgia Freight Depot at the A3C Festival when someone said they heard gunshots. An immediate panic ensued as people ran to leave the area. TMZ reports that a dozen people suffered minor injuries and that several people were trampled on in the panic to leave.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police told organizers of the music festival that they have no evidence of shots being fired or weapons being used.

Several photos and videos were shared to Twitter from the concert. One video shows people running to find exits. “Yo, I think somebody shot up the Lil Wayne concert,” someone said in the clip.

A3C LIL WAYNE CONCERT SHOOTOUT. pic.twitter.com/WAaOA2U6P4 — Keats the Geek (@KeatsTheGeek) October 8, 2018

Another video showing the mass exodus says no shots were heard but that a brawl broke out during the show. “Wasn’t Wayne related in any way,” the post read.

A brawl broke out during @LilTunechi performance at the A3C Festival. No shots were heard. Wasn’t Wayne related in any way. #A3C #LilWayne pic.twitter.com/z1ObnT57rL — Showland Productions (@ShowlandProd) October 8, 2018

Wayne himself took to Twitter to address the incident. “Hope everyone at A3C is safe!!” he wrote alongside an emoji of praying hands.

Hope everyone at A3C is safe!! 🙏🏽 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 8, 2018

A message from the festival organizers confirmed that an “altercation” ended Wayne’s performance.

“Sadly, there was an altercation tonight that ended Lil Wayne’s performance. We are still collecting information to determine exactly what happened and will provide follow up information as soon as we know more details. Please be assured that the law enforcement officers present have confirmed that there were no weapons involved. This was a very unfortunate way to end what had been an otherwise amazing week of music, friendships, and connections. Thank you to everyone for your amazing support and positive every all week. We love y’all,” the organizers said.

The 2018 A3C Festival was meant to be a celebration for Wayne, whose latest album Tha Carter V debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the second-largest streaming week by an LP.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Bird Man and Young Thug are under investigation for conspiring to attack Lil Wayne on his tour bus. TMZ reported that despite his close relationship with Wayne, Birdman is still being investigated for the 2015 shooting.

Investigators in Cobb County, Georgia said they are looking into the producer as a person of interest. At the time, a spray of gunfire hit Wayne’s tour bus after he perfumed in an Atlanta nightclub. No one was hurt in the incident.

Record label issues came between Lil Wayne and both Birdman and Young Thug. Wayne also frequently insulted Birdman and his Cash Money label in his music. Last year, he was released from his contract with Cash Money and signed with Universal Records, where he released Tha Carter V after years of legal disputes with Cash Money.