Lil Peep Toxicology Report Revealed

Lil Peep, the 21-year-old rapper who died last month, overdosed on fentanyl and xanax, according to a toxicology report.

The Pima County, Arizona Medical Examiner’s officer determined that the rapper, whose real name was Gustav Åhr, died from the “combined toxic effects of Fentanyl and Alprazolam.” The office ruled the death accidental.

Fentanyl is an opioid meant to ease pain after surgery or other medical procedures. Misuse of the drug can lead to addiction and patients should be monitored by a doctor when the drug is administered.

Alptazolam is a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. It is also known as the generic form of Xanax. According to Drugs.com, mixing the drug with fentanyl can cause dangerous side effects, including coma and death.

Åhr was found dead on Nov. 15 in his tour bus in Tuscon, Arizona, where he was set to perform.

According to a police report, he took a nap on the bus and never work up. His manager told police when his team checked in on him, he was unresponsive. They performed CPR, but could not revive him. Police reportedly found Xanax pills and marijuana in the tour bus.

Åhr was considered an up-and-coming rapper and quickly built a sizable fanbase through SoundCloud and YouTube. He released several mixtapes in 2015 and 2016 before releasing his only album, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1, in August 2017. Åhr was open about struggling with suicidal thoughts and drug abuse in his past.

“I am shocked and heartbroken,” First Access Entertainment CEO Sarah Stennett, who worked with Peep, told The Guardian. “I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing…I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @lilpeep