LFO Singer Devin Lima Dies of Cancer at 41

It has been announced that LFO singer Devin Lima has died at the age of 41 after a battle with stage four adrenal cancer.

TMZ reports that Lima’s tragic passing was confirmed a family member who also revealed that he died early Wednesday morning.

Lima was first diagnosed with cancer after doctors reportedly found a large tumor that was pressing on a number of his internal organs. He underwent a procedure to have it removed, at which time the doctors determined that it was malignant.

Lima is actually not the first member of LFO to pass away after a fight with cancer, as Rich Cronin — one of the group’s co-founders — also died of the illness.

Cronin was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in 2005 and died in 2010 at the age of 36.

The only official remaining member of LFO left is Brad Fischetti, though former member Brian Gillis is still alive also.

Following the news of Lima’s passing, many friends and fans have taken to social media to mourn the loss, with many sharing messages of sympathy.

“Sitting here in my car crying like a fool. I’m devastated to hear about LFO’s Devin Lima. He was my idol and mentor,” one person wrote on Twitter. “I learned so much from him vocally over the years. I feel so lucky to have interviewed him on the podcast. Rest easy, bro…”

“Woke up with such a heavy heart. Damn [Devin Lima],” another fan commented. “Thank you for the memories, for always being you. For being a friend. I know Rich was there to welcome you with open arms.”

At this time, neither Fischetti nor Gillis appear to have publicly commented on Lima’s passing.