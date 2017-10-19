LFO Singer Devin Lima Undergoes Surgery to Remove Tumor

LFO singer Devin Lima has revealed that he is going into surgery after doctors found a massive tumor.

Sources close to the 40-year-old musician say that doctors went in Thursday morning to remove the benign tumor, which was sitting on his adrenal gland, according to TMZ.

LFO was gearing up for a national tour but it has been put on hold in order for Lima to have time to recover. He is expected to be okay as the band announced that the tour has not been canceled but rather postponed.

Lima and fellow bandmate, Brad Fischetti, released a video in which they asked for “prayers and positive vibes” before his surgery.

The health scare has a special significance to the band as a former member, Rich Cronin, died tragically from leukemia in September 2010. He was only 36-years-old when he passed.

At the time of Cronin’s death, the LFO band members spoke out about the loss of their friend.

“He was one of the funniest people on the planet,” Fischetti told EW at the time. “Nobody could tell a story like Rich. He used to say, ‘Never let a few facts get in the way of a good story.’”

Cronin learned of his leukemia diagnosis in 2005.

“I was walking down the street in St. Augustine, Fla., and his brother called me. I just dropped to the ground right there. I don’t think Rich thought he’d ever be on the stage again. None of us thought we’d ever be on the stage again as LFO. He fought hard, man. He beat leukemia twice. And beat a stroke. He was a fighter,” Fischetti said.