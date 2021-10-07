Legendary BET Show Revived on Streaming Platform

For those who love classic video music programming, Tubi has something for you. Donnie Simpson dominated the airwaves beginning in 1981 through 1996 with BET’s Video Soul. The two-hour program was hosted by Simpson alongside Donnie Simpson. Now, the show is coming back. Simpson made the announcement in a surprise tweet.

“I’ve been waiting to say this for 25 years now…’Video Soul’ Is Back!!! I can’t tell you how many people over the years have suggested that I bring it back. I told them I would & today it’s official. Video Soul is live and free on #Tubi right now,” he wrote. Simpson’s post also included the trailer for the reboot, which includes appearances from some old and new school artists. R&B acts such as Teddy Riley, K-Ci from Jodeci, Tweet, Syleena Johnson, and Keith Sweat, make appearances. As well as some hip hop legends like Pras Michel of The Fugees.

Video Soul featured the biggest names in music with exclusive interviews and the top music videos of the time. Some highlights include the tense New Edition “reunion” at the peak of their internal tension – as well as the infamous R. Kelly and Aaliyah interview where the teenage singing sensation described the now-disgraced singer and producer as her “best friend.” The first six episodes of the new Video Soul are currently airing for free on the streaming platform Tubi.

https://twitter.com/DonnieSimpson/status/1443308896714625037?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Simpson is a legend in the media world. In 2003, he inked a six-year, eight-figure deal with WPGC-FM. The deal made Simpson the highest-paid African-American radio personality ever without syndication. He retired from radio in 2010 and returned five years later with an afternoon radio show in D.C.-based in urban contemporary music. He’s also remained a staple at BET, hosting several music and tribute specials throughout the years.