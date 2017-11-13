Lady Gaga Stops Concert to Help a Bleeding Fan

Lady Gaga is known for her relationships with her fans, and Mother Monster came to one audience member’s rescue Saturday night when she stopped her concert to help a bleeding fan in the crowd.

VIDEO: A fan was hit in the face & started bleeding during tonight’s show, so Lady Gaga stopped the show to make sure she was fine & gave her a backstage pass! @ladygaga #JoanneWorldTour #JoanneWorldTourConnecticut pic.twitter.com/pVLruwbT0d — Joanne World Tour (@ladygaga_JWT) November 12, 2017

Gaga was performing at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut when she addressed the fan, who she noticed had been hit in the face.

“Hi, I just looked over and I saw, are you doing alright?” Gaga asked. “Are you doing alright? Are you gonna stay? Do you need some extra help? Do you need a paramedic? They’re on their way? OK.”

The singer asked the fan her name, with the woman replying, “Meredith.”

“Meredith, I’m so sorry you got hit in the face and that you’re bleeding. You OK? We’re gonna make sure you’re okay, alright?” Gaga told her.

After getting confirmation that Meredith would be fine, the singer dedicated her performance of her song “Paparazzi” to the fan, adding that she’d like to give Meredith a backstage pass.

“What we all need to remember is that there are some things that are more important than show business,” she told the crowd.

Gaga had recently resumed her tour after being forced to cancel a number of dates due to the pain she suffers as a result of her fibromyalgia.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @ladygaga