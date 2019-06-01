Lady Gaga Doesn’t Miss a Beat After Nearly Falling on Stage During Las Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga can do just about everything, including singing while nearly falling during one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows.

Lady Gaga almost fall during Judas tonight. #ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/ziq72y3oKG — Lady Gaga Now 👾 (@LadyGagaNowNet) May 31, 2019

On Thursday night, Gaga was performing one of her Enigma shows at the Park Theater at Park MGM Las Vegas. While getting off one of the huge, elaborate props, the 33-year-old almost slipped as one of her backup dancers pulled her out. Thankfully, a second dancer was close by and the two men caught her before she hit the stage floor.

Amazingly, during the whole incident, Gaga never wavered as she sang “Judas,” her 2011 single from Born This Way.

So many Gaga fans were happy she did not get hurt during the incident.

“Sweet baby Jesus THANK GOD the guys caught her… she kept it going as if nothing happened though,” one fan wrote.

“SHE PLAYED IT LIKE A CHAMP BRO,” another person wrote.

“What an artist! Only respect for her. I hope she’s not hurt! You rule [Gaga]! Nothing but respect for you!” another added.

Most fans were afraid Gaga might have injured her hip again. She needed surgery in 2013, which forced her to cancel the Born This Way Ball tour. She continues to feel the effects of the injury, suffering more extreme symptoms from fibromyalgia. The singer opened up about the chronic pain in her 2017 Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, and she was also forced to reschedule her European 2017 tour because of her illness.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles,” Gaga said in a 2017 statement, Billboard reported at the time. “Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word ‘suffer’ not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring.”

The A Star Is Born actress added, “If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth. I’m a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.”

Gaga started her Las Vegas residency in December 2018 and alternates between the Enigma and Jazz & Piano shows. Her Enigma show features Gaga’s trademark theatrical performances, while the Jazz & Piano show sees her performing her hits with different arrangements mixed with Great American Songbook classics.

Thursday’s show was also special because she opened her Haus of Gaga exhibition at Park MGM. The exhibit shows off some of her most famous outfits. Some of the items will go up for auction, with the proceeds going to the Born This Way Foundation.

