Kenny Loggins Farewell Tour Announced

Kenny Loggins is embarking on a farewell tour. The 75-year-old musician, famous for his hit song "Danger Zone," confirmed that his final tour, aptly titled the This Is It Tour, will begin on March 10 in Sarasota, Florida and will take Loggins concerts and festivals across the United States throughout 2023.



Reflecting on his decades-long career, which began in the '60s when he formed the band The Second Helping, Loggins said, "it's been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I'm fortunate to have had such a long touring career." As he now looks to embark on his farewell tour, the musician assured fans that this doesn't mark the end of his career, sharing in a press release, "I don't see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring." Loggins explained that "after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home."



Set to kick off on Friday, March 10 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, Florida, the tour will take Loggins across the country, with March also seeing shows at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, Florida on March 12 and Queen Creek, Arizona's Good Life Festival on Macrh 26. Loggins will then perform at Fort Worth, Texas' Dickies Arena on April 28; the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 30; Vienna, Virginia's Wolf Trap on June 15; Williamsburg, Virginia's Virginia Arts Festival on June 17; St. Charles, Missouri's Family Arena on Aug. 17; the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois on Aug. 19; and Saratoga, California's The Mountain Winery on Oct. 14 before the tour concludes on Oct. 27 at Inglewood's YouTube Theater. r. Yacht Rock Revue will serve as support for six of the 11 total shows. More dates will be announced at a later time.



The upcoming tour will chronicle Loggins' "remarkable musical history with a brand-new, career-spanning stage show sure to thrill his loyal legion of fans," per the release. Of the tour, Loggins teased that he will "be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music. This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts."



Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20. Both KL Connection (Fan Club) members and the public will have the chance to purchase one of two VIP packages being offered for the tour. The Footloose VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusively designed merch offering. The "This Is It" package offers purchasers an inside look into Loggins' s world on the road with a guided backstage tour, access to soundcheck, group photo with Loggins, and special autographed items.