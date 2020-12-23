Kenny Loggins Talks 'Mammoth' Response to 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Tina Turner's Influence on 'Danger Zone' (Exclusive)

Award-winning singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins is the iconic voice of classic films like Footloose, Over The Top, and Top Gun. Most recently, his song "Danger Zone" from the latter film, was featured again in the film's new sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which Loggins calls a "mammoth" movie. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to catch up with Loggins and talk about his hit song, which he revealed was partially inspired by musical legend Tina Turner.

"When I initially heard the song, I did have some reservations about it and I sat with Tom [Whitlock], the co-writer with Giorgio [Moroder], and I added some cord substitutions and changes in the bridge because to me it was the same thing over and over and over again," Loggins shared, reveling his first impression of the song. "I wanted to just mix it up, make it a little more interesting, and so I messed with it and then I really liked it. And it gave me an opportunity to use a voice that I hadn't used. That my own material had been softer. And the most rocking thing I'd done was Footloose. That's when I started to really enjoy that part of what I was using."

He then went on to share, "During the period when I got a call from Giorgio and then I went into a studio, I was deep into the Tina Turner's Private Dancer album. So I, sort of, imitated her where I was putting my voice and enunciation of the things." He then did an embellished impression of his delivery of the "danger zone" lyrics. "And that kind of thing was very much her R&B interpretation of her version of rock and roll." He then quipped, "So I just took that and took it another place, being a skinny white guy."

When it comes to the idea that the legacy of "Danger Zone" may have helped contribute to the longevity of Top Gun, keeping it in a cultural spotlight all these years and potentially creating space for the franchise resurgence in Top Gun: Maverick, Loggins joked, "Well, I think you're right and I think they owe me more money." He then offered a comparison to the song being included in the hit FX animated series Archer, saying, "That's a good premise, actually. The music does restimulate that feeling, but the use of... let's say Archer and the use of 'Danger Zone' in Archer.

Loggins continued: "It does carry the whole concept of you're in the 'Danger Zone' and the way he used it and because it was an action premise in the cartoon. I could see the connection. Yeah. I'm not sure if it directly sells Top Gun in any way, but what it does is it rekindles that memory." Loggins recently released a brand new memoir, titled Still Alright, which features many more stories about his past musical experiences. Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters now and available to rent or own from digital retailers.