Madonna Announces World Tour Celebrating Decades of Hits

Madonna has announced a major world tour that will celebrate every decade of the music icon's hit songs. Dubbed "The Celebration Tour," the trek will run through North America first, before heading to Europe. In true Madonna fashion, the tour was revealed in a slightly-NSFW video shared on Tuesday morning.

In the clip, Madonna is hanging with friends like Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, and some others. The group is playing a game of Truth or Dare, which was also the name of the singer's 1991 documentary film. When her turn comes up, Schumer dares Madonna to "do a world tour and play your greatest hits." Madonna, rarely turning down a challenge, takes the dare. Click here to see the clip.

Madonna is a cultural icon who has been recording and performing music since the early '80s. To date, she has released 14 studio albums and numerous other projects such as live records and compilations. Madonna also successfully made the leap to acting and was awarded a Golden Globe for her performance in the 1997 musical film Evita.

Back in 2019, around the time her most recent album, Madam X came out, Madonna sat down for a MOJO interview, wherein she opened up about her early musical influences and the artists who inspired her to become one herself. "I grew up listening to Edith Piaf, listening to Nina Simone, "she shared. "Those singers really moved me."

"So did David Bowie… Then studying dance and listening to classical music and studying at the Martha Graham school and hearing all the composers that she worked with," Madonna later added. "I had a lot of musical influences growing up. My older brothers were really into jazz when I was growing up, so I heard a lot of Charlie Parker and Miles Davis and I can be really moved by all of those people."

She then went on to speak specifically about the influence that Bowie had on her, revealing that he was the first artist she ever saw in concert. "I remember just being frozen. Rigid," she recalled. "Like, staring up at this creature thinking, 'Oh my God, he's everything. He's male and female and beautiful and elegant and poetic and funny and ironic and other-worldly.' And I recognized myself in him somehow and he gave me license to dream a different future for myself."