Kelly Clarkson Teases Another Breakup Song Following Divorce

Kelly Clarkson recently teased another new breakup song, which will be featured on her soon-coming holiday album, following her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Taking to social media, Clarkson shared a snippet of the new tune, which is titled “Merry Christmas Baby.” In the clip, the former American Idol champ can be heard crooning, “A dose of your kind of lovin’/ I’ll let my absence show you what I got you for Christmas/ Is losing me/ Merry Christmas baby.”

The new track reveal comes after Clarkson announced the new holiday record, When Christmas Comes Around, and debuted the first track, titled “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).” In a previous statement shared by Us Weekly, Clarkson clarified that the new album is not intended to be about her divorce, but rather a way of “bring[ing] forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally ‘when Christmas comes around,’” she said in a September 23 press release. “Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us.”

So I thought I'd give y'all a sneak peek of songs off this record leading up to its release. 🎶 Here's the first one! This one's called "Merry Christmas Baby" and it kicks off the album 🎄 #WhenChristmasComesAround https://t.co/Vz3Y331GgP pic.twitter.com/cBmKiAgcBx — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) October 3, 2021

The new album will be released on Oct. 15, just months after Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock. The two reportedly first met in 2006, while he was married to Melissa Ashworth. Blackstock shares two children with Ashworth: 18-year-old daughter Savannah and 13-year-old son Seth. The pair divorced in 2012, the same year he began dating and became engaged to Clarkson. They married in 2013 and share two children: a daughter named River and a son named Remington. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June.

The former couple’s divorce has played out publicly, with many details emerging over the past few months. One big revelation came when a judge ruled that Clarkson would be awarded the Montana property she and Blackstock owned, which he wanted to keep. According to Us Weekly, the “Since U Been Gone” singer referred to the property as a “financial burden” in legal documents filed on Monday.

In addition to being awarded to the ranch, the judge also upheld the couple’s prenuptial agreement. This led to Clarkson being granted several other assets. Blackstock had reportedly contested the prenup but was shut down by the judge’s ruling. Initially, Blackstock seemed to be on a path to getting the Montana property as a judge ruled he’d have to be financially responsible for it. That ultimately did not end up being the case, however.