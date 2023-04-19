Kelly Clarkson Passionately Performs New Breakup Song for the First Time on Kellyoke

Kelly Clarkson is letting it all out on Kellyoke. On Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner performed her newly-released single "mine" from her upcoming studio album Chemistry, which will make its debut in June. Clarkson has been open about her inspiration for the new album being the end of her marriage to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she split from in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Following her performance of "mine," Clarkson began to explain a little bit of her mindset while writing the song, before reasoning, "I don't really need to explain it because the lyrics are pretty self-evident." She added, "I was feeling all the feelings when I wrote that one." The singer certainly didn't hold back when it came to her feelings about her former marriage in the song, belting, "You know I question every motive, every thing you say / Thought with you maybe my heart wasn't meant to break," she sings. "Can't believe I let you in, I can't believe I stayed / As long as I stayed."

Clarkson shared during the show that while she was very "angry and sad" when writing "mine," putting her feelings into the song allowed her to "let it out," which is part of why she feels "great now." Chemistry isn't just one-note breakup songs, however. The American Idol winner promised that the album is "a whole arc of an entire relationship because you can't diminish something to just one feeling." Clarkson filed for divorce from her music manager husband in 2020 after tying the knot in 2013, finalizing the split two years later. The former couple shares son Remy, 7, and daughter River, 8.

Clarkson previously released "mine" and "me" on Friday," sharing more of the inspiration behind her new music on social media at the time. "Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad," she explained. "This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down. We decided to release 'mine' and 'me' at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state."