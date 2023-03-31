Kelly Clarkson Changes Song Lyrics to Comment on Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson threw some major shade at her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, during a recent performance. While belting out her own rendition of "Abcdefu" by Gayle, during a "Kellyoke" segment on her daytime talk show, Clarkson switched up the lyrics a bit. After deeper examination, Us Weekly noted that the change seems to be a reference to her messy divorce from Blackstock.

In the original version of the tune, Gayle sings, "F— you and your mom and your sister and you job / and your broke-ass car and that s— you call art." When Clarkson took the stage, she sang, "F you and your dad and the fact that you got half / and my broken heart / turn that s-t into art." The new lyrics seem to be in reference to Blackstock, whose father is Narvel Blackstock, Clarkson's former manager who was married to Reba McEntire from 1989 until their split in 2015.

Clarkson and Blackstock reportedly first met in 2006, while he was married to Melissa Ashworth. Blackstock shares two children with Ashworth: 18-year-old daughter Savannah and 13-year-old son Seth. The pair divorced in 2012, the same year he began dating and became engaged to Clarkson. They married in 2013 and share two children: a 7-year-old daughter named River and a 5-year-old son named Remington. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, with the divorce being finalized in August 2021.

The former couple's divorce played out publicly, with many details emerging over the course of several months. In March 2022, it was reported that the divorce had been settled, with a Clarkson having to pay spousal support to Blackstock. According to People, the former American Idol champ was expected to give Blackstock a one-time payment of $1.2 million, as well as monthly payments of $115,000 in spousal support until January 2024. Additionally, she will make monthly child support payments of $45,601 for their two children. The child support payments are said to have begun on Feb. 1, 2022. The couple also agreed to share custody of their children.

One other big revelation came when a judge ruled that Clarkson would be awarded the Montana property she and Blackstock owned, which he wanted to keep. According to Us Weekly, the "Since U Been Gone" singer referred to the property as a "financial burden" in previously filed legal documents. In addition to being awarded to the ranch, the judge also upheld the couple's prenuptial agreement. This led to Clarkson being granted several other assets. Most recently, it was revealed that Blackstock will receive a small percentage of the ranch's value, equating to over $900,000.