Kelly Clarkson Announces Las Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson is making her way to Las Vegas for a residency this summer! Days after announcing her upcoming album Chemistry, the Grammy winner announced on Monday's episode of her talk show that she will be performing 10 shows as part of Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson, which kicks off July 28 and runs through August 19 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.

"I am only doing 10 shows," Clarkson said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I could only commit to 10 shows. That's why it's exclusive. There's only 10 shows. I ain't adding more. I'm telling you right now. Mama needs a little bit of a minute of a break." Presale tickets are available for the residency starting March 28, with general tickets becoming available on March 31. For more details about ticketing, visit the show's Ticketmaster page.

"I am so excited for these shows and couldn't think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas!" Clarkson said in a press statement. "The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that's what we're going to do!" The Voice coach continued, "So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip. I'm so excited to create my own!"

Clarkson also teased the show on Instagram, writing as part of her announcement, "I'll be singing all of your favorites... and yes, I'll be singing some new ones, too! " The American Idol alum was previously scheduled to star in a Las Vegas residency titled Invincible back in 2020, but her shows were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans of the "Breakaway" singer have a lot to look forward to, as Clarkson also announced her new album over the weekend, saying on Instagram that the range of emotions in Chemistry spans "the arc of an entire relationship," referencing her divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she split in 2020 after seven years. "It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing 'cause I didn't want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad,' just one or two emotions," she explained. "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it."