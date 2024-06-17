Katy Perry Setback for Music Comeback With New Song 'Woman's World'

Katy Perry just wrapped up her time on American Idol, and now she's set for a big music comeback. The singer — who shares one daughter with her husband, Orlando Bloom — has announced that she has a brand new song, "Woman's World," coming out on July 11. She'll drop the music video for the new tune the following day.

The new song marks Perry's first solo single since 2021's "Electric," from Pokémon 25: The Album, celebrating the iconic card game franchise. To date, Perry has released six albums, the last of which was Smile, in 2020. She has been a judge on American Idol — alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — since 2018.

Perry's final episode of American Idol was the Season 22 finale, which saw the crowning of contestant Abi Carter as the winner. Perry first openly teased her exit from the show during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," the "Firework" singer told the host. "I mean I love Idol so much." She later added, "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I'm saying Jimmy?"

During the big finale, Perry was noticeably overcome with emotion — as reported by PEOPLE — and broke down in tears while hugging Bryan and Richie as Carter delivered a beautiful rendition of "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish. At this time, her replacement has not been announced.