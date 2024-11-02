Legendary musician Kate Bush is looking to make a comeback. The British singer-songwriter, 66, who was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, told the BBC’s The Today Podcast in a rare interview that she has “lots of ideas” for new music. Via CNN, Bush shared that she wasn’t working on any new material “at the moment, but I’ve been caught up doing a lot of archive work over the last few years on all kinds of different levels – redesigning our website, putting a lyric book together – and I’m very keen to start working on a new album when I’ve got this finished.”

“I’ve got lots of ideas, and I’m really looking forward to getting back into that creative space – it’s been a long time,” Bush added. She broke into the industry in 1978 at 19, topping the UK singles chart with her debut single “Wuthering Heights” for four weeks. She also became the first female artist to achieve a UK number one with a fully self-written song. Meanwhile, her debut album, The Kick Inside, released later that year and peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart.

While Bush has been around for multiple decades, releasing 10 studio albums in her career brought in a new generation of fans when her hit song “Running Up That Hill” was featured in a pivotal moment in Stranger Things Season 4 in 2022. The song, which released in 1985, jumped to the top of the music charts thanks to Stranger Things.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote on her site at the time. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill,’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too! Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”

Kate Bush hasn’t released a studio album since 2011’s 50 Words for Snow, which reached number five on the UK charts and 83 on the Billboard Top 200. While it still could be a while until Bush releases more music, it sounds like she has plenty of ideas that are just begging to be released. And we can’t wait to see what comes from it.