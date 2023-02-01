Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Nominees, Including Willie Nelson, Announced

Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael and Sheryl Crow are among the 14 artists who have been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the complete list of nominees on Wednesday, rounding out the list with Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.

Appealing on the ballot for the first time are Crow, Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, The White Stripes and Zevon. For Elliott and The White Stripes, this marks the first year of nomination eligibility, as artists are only able to be considered for a place in the Hall of Fame if their first commercial recording came out at least 25 years beforehand. Bush previously appeared on the ballot but has enjoyed a resurgence after her song "Running Up That Hill" was featured in Stranger Things last year.

"An artist's musical impact and influence on other artists, length and depth of career and body of work, as well as innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration," the Hall of Fame said in its announcement. The nominees will be voted on by a group of more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry insiders.

Fans will also have a say about who gets into the Hall of Fame, as they can vote every day through April 28 at vote.rockhall.com or in person at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. The top five choices will appear on a fans' ballot that will be added up alongside other ballots to determine which artists will be inducted. The 2023 inductees will be announced in May, with the ceremony being held at a date and location to be determined in the fall.

"This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock &Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said in a statement. "These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps." Last year's inductees included Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Dolly Parton, who ultimately agreed to accept the honor after initially turning it down.