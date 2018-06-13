Kanye West Lyrics About His Famous Family

Kanye West has never shied away from getting real with people in his lyrics, and his relationship with wife Kim Kardashian and the rest of the KarJenner clan is no exception.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians family isn’t exactly what one could call private, but they do intensely maintain their brands, making West’s airing of everything from marital grievances to family drama in the lines of his songs even more shocking.

But with West taking on issues of his own mental health and substance abuse problems in his new album, Ye, it comes as no surprise to see he tackled a number of other sensitive topics when it comes to his wife and reality TV in-laws.

Keep scrolling to see some of the rapper’s most intimate and surprising lyrics about his famous family.

“All Mine”

On Yeezy’s latest album, Ye, he took things to another level by discussing his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian’s recent drama with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. Thompson was spotted allegedly cheating on his pregnant girlfriend a number of times prior to the birth of their daughter, True, in April.

While Khloe has yet to speak about the infidelity, West brought up the scandal in his song “All Mine,” rapping, “All these thots on Christian Mingle/ Almost what got Tristan single/ If you don’t ball like him or Kobe/ Guarantee that b— gonna leave you.”

“Wouldn’t Leave”

In “Wouldn’t Leave” off of Ye, West appears to be addressing the private side of the recent drama that unfolded when over the course of a few days, he proclaimed his support of Donald Trump and called slavery a “choice” (among other controversial statements).

While Kim defended her husband publicly on Twitter, calling him a “free thinker,” West’s lyrics paint a picture of a much tenser time at home, during which Kim stuck by his side despite her differing views.

He raps, “For any guy that ever f—ed up/Ever embarrassed they girl/Ever embarrassed they wife/She told you not to do that s—/She told you you’s gon’ f— the money up/But you ain’t wanna listen, did you?”

Later in the song, he adds, “Now you testin’ her loyalty/This what they mean when they say/For better or for worse, huh?/For every damn female that stuck with they dude/Through the best times, through the worst times/This for you.”

“Violent Crimes”

Now father to three children — North, Saint and Chicago — with his wife, West took to “Violent Crimes” on his new album to discuss how being a father changed his perspective on women.

He raps, “N—s is savage, n—s is monsters/N—s is pimps, n—s is players/’Til niggas have daughters, now they precautious/Father, forgive me, I’m scared of the karma/’Cause now I see women as somethin’ to nurture/Not somethin’ to conquer.”





“Violent Crimes” pt. 2

Later in the song, he addresses his daughters North and Chicago, saying he hopes that they don’t develop into women with as curvaceous bodies as Kim so that they don’t attract the attention of men looking to objectify them as his wife has had to deal with over the years.

“I pray your body’s draped more like mine/And not like your mommy’s,” he raps. “Just bein’ salty, but n—s is nuts/And I am a n—, I know what they want/I pray that you don’t get it all at once/Curves under your dress, I know it’s pervs all on the net/All in the comments, you wanna vomit/That’s your baby, you love her to death.”

“Cold”

On Kanye West Presents Good Music Cruel Summer, released in 2012, West opened up about his then-blossoming relationship with the reality TV star, admitting he had fallen for Kim while she was still with ex-husband, NBA player Kris Humphries. He also joked that he thought about being petty and having close friend and NBA owner Jay-Z kick Humphries off the team while he was still in a relationship with Kim.

He raps, “And I’ll admit, I had fell in love with Kim/Around the same time she had fell in love with him/Well that’s cool, baby girl, do ya thang/Lucky I ain’t had Jay drop him from the team.”

“Awesome”

West showed his sweeter side in 2013 when he took to the Met Gala Ball stage to perform this song in front of Kim, who was pregnant with North at the time.

Getting a ton of hate during her pregnancy must have been hard, but West reassured his one and only, rapping, “People trying to hate on you/At least you know that’s nothing new /Stop everything you’re doing now/Cause baby, you’re awesome/So awesome.”

“Bound 2”

The music video may have launched a thousand parodies, but West’s “Bound 2” was nothing if not an incredibly obvious ode to Kim.

“Close your eyes and let the word paint a thousand pictures/One good girl is worth a thousand b—es,” he says in the song, later admitting he didn’t remember where he had first run into his eventual wife, “Hey, you remember where we first met?/Okay, I don’t remember where we first met/But hey, admittin’ is the first step/And hey, you know ain’t nobody perfect.”

