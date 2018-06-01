Kanye West Admits to Contemplating Suicide in ‘Ye’ Album

Kanye West dropped the seven tracks on his new album, Ye, at a listening party jam-packed with hip-hop artists and other stars in Jackson Hole, Wyoming Thursday night. Among other controversial topics, he rapped in one track that he contemplated suicide at one point.

“Today I seriously thought about killing you/I contemplated, premeditated murder/And I think about killing myself, and I love myself way more than I love you, so…” he rapped on a track called “I Thought About Killing You,” NME reports.

The track is the album’s first, starting Ye off on a dark note. It’s not West’s first time opening up about mental health and suicide, however. In 2010, he said on stage that “there were times that I contemplated suicide” and in his recent interview with Charlamagne tha God, he discussing having a mental breakdown, instead calling it a “breakthrough.”

Elsewhere on the album, West alluded to his bipolar diagnosis, calling it is superpower.

“Ain’t no disability/I’m a superhero! I’m a superhero,” he rapped.

The album was not immediately released to streaming services at the time of the release party, but fans who stayed up to the early hours of Friday morning and downloaded a listening app were able to stream the album along with West, his wife Kim Kardashian and hand-picked members of the hip-hop world.

West opened up about Kardashian’s reaction to his controversial comments as of late and thanked his wife for sticking by his side through the thick and thin.

“Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all I had to calm her down ‘cos she couldn’t breathe/I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave,” he rapped on “Wouldn’t Leave,” according to PEOPLE. “This is what they mean for better or for worse huh?”

“For every down female that stuck with they dude through the best times, through the worst times — this is for you,” West rapped on the track.

West’s comments to TMZ about slavery being a “choice” received major backlash amid even more drama surrounding him following his pro-Trump comments and other controversial statements. The same day he told TMZ that slavery is a “choice,” he told Charlamagne tha God that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on prescription pain drugs following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

At the intimate listening party were stars like Chris Rock, Jonah Hill, Big Sean, Lil Yachty and Pusha T. At the start of the event, West reportedly walked in arm-in-arm with Kardashian, without saying a word. Comedian Rock introduced the album.

“Welcome to the world premiere of the latest opus from the one and only Kanye West entitled Ye,” Rock announced, as per PEOPLE. “Remember this rap music, hip-hop music, is the first art form created by free black men. And no black man has taken more advantage of his freedom than Kanye West. Listen without prejudice.”

The two tracks West released ahead of the album release, “Ye Vs. The People” featuring T.I. and “Lift Yourself,” did not make it on the album.