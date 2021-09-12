VMAs 2021: Will Kanye West Make Surprise Appearance?

Kanye West has been on a high since the release of his highly-anticipated tenth studio album DONDA. In addition to several promotional shows that have lauded West much praise, the YEEZY creator continues shining in the fashion world. With the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards airing live tonight (Sunday, Sept. 12), there’s much speculation that West will make a special appearance.

Radar Online reports that West is predicted to make a surprise appearance at tonight’s show. Other major performances include Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Normani, and The Foo Fighters. This year’s ceremony will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and is hosted by rapper Doja Cat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to several sources, the 44-year-old rapper has been added as a last-minute performer in promotion for DONDA. The news comes after his estranged wife Kim Kardashian made headlines for her all-Black dominatrix style Balenciaga ensemble at New York City Fashion Week. An insider from MTV reportedly stated, “With the Kardashians in town for New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala, we hear they [Kim and Kourtney] may be making an appearance as well, especially since Kourtney’s beau, Travis Barker, is performing with good friend Machine Gun Kelly.”

West has had many iconic moments at the VMA’s but the most infamous is his 2009 interruption of Taylor Swift’s Video of the Year Award when West touted, “Beyoncé had one of the greatest videos of all time.” If he does perform this year, it’ll surely be a showstopper.