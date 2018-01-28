Justin Bieber Skipping Grammys Despite High-Profile Nominations

Justin Bieber will not appear at Sunday night’s Grammys ceremony, despite racking up three nominations.

TMZ reports the 23-year-old singer will skip the ceremony to continue work on his upcoming album, which does not have a title yet. He plans to skip out on any and all award ceremonies until the project is complete.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bieber is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys for his remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.” Those are three of the Record Academy’s highest honors, so it is a big odd for Bieber to miss out three possible high-profile wins.

The source also clarified the absence was not meant as a slight to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. He has no problems appearing with them, but he just wants to keep a low profile until his album is complete.

Bieber also skipped the Grammys in 2017, but that absence has a deeper meaning behind it.

The pop star reportedly “doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers,” according to TMZ.

Bieber has not officially commented on skipping the ceremony. He has been posting several post from tropical locales as of late, so he is most likely not even in the New York City area.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 20, 2018 at 4:11am PST

The Grammys will air Sunday at 7:30 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming