Justin Bieber Apologizes After Promoting Morgan Wallen Album

Justin Bieber is making another apology statement. This time, it comes after he promoted country star Morgan Wallen's new album Dangerous on his Instagram story. Bieber originally posted a screenshot of the song "Sand in My Boots," with a quick caption reading: "Love this album." Shortly after his fans ran to his comments under some of his photos expressing their distaste for his recent listening choices. "I'm so upset that Justin is supporting Morgan's music everything was going well and he ruined it with that," one of the "Yummy" singer's fans wrote.

Justin responded back sharing that he was unaware of Wallen's racist comments, but he apologized for posting the original story and deleted the picture. He pinned the original comment under his photo. "Honestly I had no idea he was saying those racist things, I deleted it, I'm sorry :(" he wrote.

Justin Bieber has deleted his Instagram story and apologizes for posting it: “honestly i had no idea he was saying those racist things, i deleted it, I’m sorry :(“ pic.twitter.com/dcKrpNh6nz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 4, 2021

Wallen's lost a number of fans over the last few months after he was caught saying a racial slur to one of his friends on video. He later spoke about the incident with Good Morning America in July, sharing why he believed his words weren't harmful at the time. "I was around some of my friends, and we just... we say dumb stuff together," he said. "And it was — in our minds, it's playful... that sounds ignorant, but it — that's really where it came from... and it's wrong."

He added that he "didn't mean it any, in any derogatory manner at all," and continued: "It's one of my best friends — he was, we were all clearly drunk — I was askin' his girlfriend to take care of him because he was drunk and he was leaving." Wallen made a few apology statements following the incident and admitted he has a lot to learn about racism in the U.S. To make matters worse, the NAACP President responded to Wallen's interview saying that "it’s a travesty Morgan never thought about the meaning behind the hateful word." To which, Wallen responded by co-signing a tweet that accused the president of having an "agenda." "It's only a travesty because she wants him to push her agenda," the tweet read.