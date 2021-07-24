Morgan Wallen's Interview on 'Good Morning America' Ripped by Onlookers

Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America on Friday to apologize for using a racist slur, but so far the responses on social media have been unimpressed. Wallen was caught on camera calling a white friend a "p— ass n—" back in February, and tried to explain himself on Friday. Many commenters want to see Wallen take more concrete steps to reconcile.

Wallen was outside of his home in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this year when he flippantly used a racist slur. Video footage of the incident was published by TMZ, and Wallen has since made a few attempts to apologize publicly. His latest came in the form of an interview with ABC's Michael Strahan, where he claimed to be acting out of ignorance, not malice. He admitted that he has a lot to learn about racism in the U.S. before he can truly atone for his misdeed.

On that, at least, commenters agree. Wallen is taking at least as much heat as before, if not more. Many find his "apology" unsatisfactory and perhaps even offensive in its own right, as Wallen did not seem wholly aware of the systemic privilege at play.

"I was around some of my friends, and we just... we say dumb stuff together," he said. "And it was — in our minds, it's playful... that sounds ignorant, but it — that's really where it came from... and it's wrong."

Wallen said that he "didn't mean it any, in any derogatory manner at all," and continued: "It's one of my best friends — he was, we were all clearly drunk — I was askin' his girlfriend to take care of him because he was drunk and he was leaving."

On Twitter, commenters have a lot of thoughts, jokes and instructions on how Wallen can really make this right, if he's interested. Here is a look at what people are saying about Wallen's latest apology for his viral racism.