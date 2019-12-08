Juice WRLD Dead: Fans in Shock After Rapper Dies at 21

Rapper Juice WRLD has suddenly died, according to TMZ, and his fans are currently reeling online. The outlet reports that the “Lucid Dreams” and “Robbery” rapper had gotten off a plane in Chicago after seemed to suffer a seizure in the airport. He was also reportedly bleeding from the mouth during the incident. He was conscious when transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. As the news broke, fans took to various social media platforms to mourn his sudden death, which occurred just days after he turned 21 years old.

“Hearing the news about juice wrld is completely heart breaking,” one fan wrote. “Some of his songs have helped me through some very difficult times.. All my condolences to his family and friends.”

A second fan wrote, “SAY SIKE RIGHT THE F— NOW. NO WAY JUICE WRLD IS DEAD. NO F—ING WAY.”

In honor of Juice Wrld, here’s one of my favorite vids of him freestyling. Rest In Peace, young King 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/mUPX320cHF — ’96 Esco (@youngxhayzeus) December 8, 2019

The hip-hop community was also in shock over the up-and-coming rapper’s death.

“I’m at a loss man,” wrote rapper Mogli the Iceburg, sharing the TMZ story about Juice WRLD’s death.

Lil Keed wrote, “Damn man I’m sooo sorry here this about U man this shit is fucked up and I wanna say u will be truly miss young king. damnn bro thug said u was the best freestyler ever.”

Lil Tecca wrote, “u were just giving me tips on how to battle my anxiety, rest easy juice.”

Ben Baller, a high-profile jeweler behind many rapper’s signature pieces, wrote, “Bro I can’t believe it. I can’t. I just spoke to you. RIP and rest easy.”

WRLD let me put respect on this mans name — ⓑⓐⓑⓨ ⓣⓐⓣⓔ (@yungbabytate) December 8, 2019

Other celebrities have also shared their condolences.

“Devastated to hear of the death of one of my favorite artists of the last 10 years,” comedian Tom Green wrote. “Rest in peace [Juice WRLD] you brought such incredible music to the world in your short life. My condolence to the friends, family, and fans of this talented man.”

Video game stream Ninja wrote, “Waking up to [Juice WRLD] passing from a seizure… I loved his music and he was my most listened to artist in 2019. Im heartbroken, my love goes out to his family and loved ones. To soon man.”

