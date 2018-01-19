Journey and Def Leppard Announce North American Tour

Rock bands Journey and Def Leppard have announced that they will be joining forces for a 58-city North American tour in 2018, Journey confirmed on Twitter Friday morning.

The trek will begin on May 21 in Hartford, Connecticut and see the bands play 10 stadium shows as well as iconic venues including Madison Square Garden and The Forum in Inglewood, California.

“These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows,” Journey guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement on the band’s website. “So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!”

The two bands last toured together in 2006.

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliot spoke to Rolling Stone about the trek, assuring fans that they’ll still be hearing the hits.

“Why wouldn’t we?” he said. “It’s not a curse, it’s a blessing.”

“The people that come see us play are people who haven’t seen us in two years – or even a year – and they still want to hear that three or four minutes [of a hit] again 365 days later,” he added. “These are the songs we nurtured, we wrote, we’re proud of. They made us who we are? Why would we abandon them?”

Tickets go on sale beginning Feb. 3 at LiveNation.com. VIP and presale options will also be available.

In addition to the tour, Def Leppard has also made its entire catalog available on streaming services for the first time Friday.

See the full list of tour dates below.

5/21 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

5/23 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

5/25 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

5/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Center

5/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

5/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

6/1 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

6/2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena

6/5 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

6/6 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

6/8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

6/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

6/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

6/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

7/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Sun Trust Park

7/3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

7/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

7/6 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

7/7 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

7/9 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

7/11 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center

7/13 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

7/14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

7/16 – Wichita, KS @ InTrust Bank Arena

7/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Center

7/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

7/21 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

7/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

7/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

7/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

7/28 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Dome

8/11 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

8/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Live

8/15 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

8/17 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

8/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

8/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena @ BJCC

8/22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

8/24 – St Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

8/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

8/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

8/29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

8/31 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

9/1 – Houston, TX @ Honda Center

9/3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

9/5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

9/7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Arena

9/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

9/21 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park

9/23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Field

9/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/26 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

9/28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

9/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Gorge

10/1 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden One Center

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

