Marilyn Manson Says Johnny Depp May Join His Band as a Guitarist

Johnny Depp may be trading in his pirate hat for a guitar as his friend Marilyn Manson says the actor is considering joining Manson’s band.

In a tweet sent out Jan. 16, Manson wrote, “Johnny Depp is considering a position on guitar. Sound great?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of his fans quickly jumped at the prospect of Depp, a guitar player of professional quality, joining and let their opinions be known.

“YES YES YES YES PLEASE YES,” one fan enthusiastically tweeted, while another said that the idea “sounds great.”

Johnny Depp is considering a position on guitar. Sound great? — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) January 17, 2018

Still though, there were some who cited the accusations of spousal abuse against Depp as a reason that he should not join Manson’s band.

“Women beater? Sound great???? No,” one fan commented.

“I thought you fired a member of your band [because] he abused women? Why would you want another,” someone else asked.

It isfact that Jeordie White (a.k.a. Twiggy Ramirez) was fired from Manson’s band amid accusations of sexual assault.

However, the claims that Depp has faced, stemming from alleged incidents with his ex wife Amber Heard, were evidently settled as the two released a joint statement saying that their “relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.”

“Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm,” the statement also read.

There were also allegations that Depp lashed out against Heard over Billy Bob Thornton, her co-star in a film titled London Fields. He supposedly wrote Thornton’s name in blood on a mirror.

A lawsuit that was filed against Heard by the producers of the film claimed, “Heard has made numerous fantastical accusations against Depp, and reports of her alleged affair with co-star [Thornton] became so pervasive that Thornton issued a public denial.”

The lawsuit was unrelated to the legal matters between the former couple.

A representative for Depp commented on the case, saying, “The dispute between the producers and Amber Heard has nothing to do with Johnny Depp. We are informed that the producers have also been sued by the director and another producer. The statements about Johnny are ridiculous.”