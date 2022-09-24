John Hartman, The Doobie Brothers Founding Drummer, Dead at 72

Rock legend John Hartman has passed away, his bandmates announced on Friday. The official Doobie Brothers social media pages shared the sad news along with condolences for Hartman's loved ones, and a spokesperson for the band confirmed the news to reporters from USA Today. It's not clear how or when Hartman died, but he was 72 years old.

"Today we are thinking of John Hartman, or Little John to us. John was a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman during his time in the Doobies. He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band personality! We send our condolences to all his loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace John," the band's statement read. It was posted by the official band accounts and the individual members as well on various social media platforms.

Hartman was the founding drummer of The Doobie Brothers when the band formed in 1970, along with Skip Spence and Greg Murphy. In those early years, Hartman played on some of he band's most iconic songs including "Listen the Music," "China Grove," "Long Train Runnin'" and "Jesus is Just Alright." Hartman left the band in 1979 to spend more time at his home – a California ranch where he was raising Arabian horses.

The Doobie Brothers had a huge lineup and a lot of turnover, so many other musicians passed through its ranks over the years. In 1987, Hartman and a dozen other alumni from the band came together for a reunion tour which prompted Hartman to officially rejoin the band. He played on the next two albums and went on both of their associated tours. Finally, in 1992 Hartman retired again for the final time.

In 2020, Hartman was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with other members of the band. He joined his former bandmates in person for that ceremony.

Hartman was raised in Falls Church, Virginia, but spent most of his adult life living in California. Details on his personal life are relatively scarce. Fans are posting their tributes to the late drummer on social media and celebrating his life and work.