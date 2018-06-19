Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Reportedly Dead at 21 After Shooting

Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo was reportedly shot and killed on Monday.

WTAE’s Action News 4 reports that Wopo, whose real name is Travon Smart, and another unidentified man were shot in a drive-by shooting around 4:22 p.m. ET. They were found by police near the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Chauncey Street, which is located in the Middle Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

The unnamed man was said in stable condition, but Wopo is believed to have died in the shooting. The Pittsburgh medical examiner’s office told Action News 4 that Wopo died at 5:56 p.m. ET while being treated at at UPMC Presbyterian hospital.

Police are investigating the attack but have no suspects at this time.

His manager, Taylor Maglin, shared several social media posts referencing the “Today’s a Good Day” rapper’s passing.

“I lost my brother today and it’s the worst feeling in the world,” Maglin wrote on Facebook. “He was destined for greatness and he wanted the best for his friends, family and community. We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever. Love you bro #LongLiveWopo”

He also posted a photo of himself and the 21-year-old musician with another emotional caption.

“I’ll never forget you,” Maglin wrote. “Cherished every moment working with you, can’t believe your gone. ‭Always and forever my brother #WopoForever.”

Numerous supporters took to social media to mourn Wopo’s passing. Notable peers that have shared “R.I.P.” messages include rappers Juicy J and Pusha T.

Fans have been especially vocal about the passing, which came just hours after the murder of Florida rapper XXXTentacion. Many have grouped the two deaths together in the mourning messages.

“Broooo we not gonna have any rappers left!!!!” one fan wrote. “They all gettin’ shot!!! SMH. First XXXTentacion and now Jimmy Wapo… Rest easy to some great music makers.”

Another supporter wrote, “RIP Jimmy Wapo are [you] kidding me two artists that I loved gone in the same day. This bulls— gotta stop.”

Many felt these two losses to gun violence signaled a need for change in either gun or hip-hop culture.

“XXXTentacion and Jimmy Wapo shot and shot and killed in the same day,” one Twitter user wrote. “This shouldn’t be news to anyone but we have a real f—ing gun violence problem in the US and SOMETHING has to be done about it. I’m not saying gun control, but holy s— we gotta do something.”

Another fan added, “I am at a loss of words for the loss of two promising young brothers. I was a fan of XXXTentacion, such an intelligent positive brother, and Jimmy Wapo, another young seed sprouting the tree of success. Squash the beef now; it’s not worth it….”

No other details about Wopo’s shooting are available at this time.