Hip-Hop Star Monsta O Has Died

Monsta O, a member of the Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E., has reportedly died. Thehip hop star, real name Danny Devoux, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to journalist Chad M. Kiser. Kiser shared news of the musician's passing on Thursday, writing on Instagram alongside a photo of Monsta O, "Rest In Paradise Monsta O! [Boo-Yaa Tribe] ...."

At this time, further details about Monsta O's passing have not been shared, and his death has not been confirmed directly by family or friends. In his Thursday social media post, Kiser did not share further details regarding Monsta O's reported passing. At this time, the musician's cause of death remains unknown.

The musician was best known as a bassist and producer for the West Coast collective the Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E., which was founded by the Devoux brothers – Paul "Ganxsta Ridd," Ted "Godfather," Donald "Kobra," Roscoe "Murder One," David "E.K.A" and Vincent "Gawtti." Monsta O was also responsible for constructing the majority of the Carson, California group's song, according to HipHopDX. Although the group was from Carson, California, they found massive success in Japan while touring as the Blue City Crew in the '80s. In 1990, the group rebranded and release New Funky Nation, which peaked at No. 33 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. They went on to release several more albums, including Doomsday, Occupation Hazardous, Metally Disturbed, and Mafia Lifestyle. Their 2003 album West Koasta Nostra peaked at No. 85 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart and featured collaborations with Eminem, B-Real, and others.

Monsta O was also a member of clique Row Hitters, which he joined after joining Death Row Records in the 2000s. The group, which included Darren Vegas and Jim Gittum, collaborated on 2Pac's posthumous album Until The End Of Time and KXNG Crooked's solo material. As for collective the Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E., the past several years been difficult for the group, with Monsta O's passing following the 2018 death of Godfather Ted and the 2020 death of Ganxsta Ridd.

News of the musician's reported passing was met with an outpouring of tributes. Musician Dominick tweeted, "I spent many days in the studio with Monsta O! Rest In Peace my brother." Commenting on Kiser's post announcing Monsta O's passing, one person wrote, "RIP Monsta. Condolences going out the Booyatribe Family."