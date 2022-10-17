TV Actress Vaishali Takkar Dead at 26

Beloved Indian actress Vaishali Takkar has died. Police confirmed Sunday that Takkar died by suicide "by hanging herself at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station limits in Indore." Known for her TV roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," Takkar was 26.

According to ANI News, police responded to a call of an incident at Takkar's residence at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered Takkar, who was pronounced dead. In a suicide note recovered by authorities, Takkar wrote she was being "stressed" and "harassed" by a former boyfriend, whom police later confirmed to be her neighbor Wahul Navlani, whom she was previously in a relationship with. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) M Rahman was quoted by ANI as saying, "Rahul was Viashali's neighbour and the suicide note indicates that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took such an extreme step. She was about to get married to another man and he troubled her for that."

A case was registered at Tejaji Nagar police station in connection with the incident, according to India Today. Rahman said that amid the investigation, Navlani has fled and police are currently searching for him to question him. The ACP also confirmed that Takkar's e-gadgets and diary will be probed.

Takkar is a beloved TV actress who made her acting debut in 2015 with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She starred as Sanjana on the series from 2015 to 2016. In 2016, she appeared as Vrinda in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Her other credits include Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, Shivani Sharma in Super Sisters, Netra Singh Rathore in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, and Ananya Mishra in Manmohini 2. She last appeared in the role of Kanak Singhsaal Singh Thakur on Rakshabandhan.

Amid news of her passing, many of Takkar's fans have paid tribute to the actress. On Twitter, one person wrote, "Vaishali Takkar. Just 26. Om Shanti. Still can't believe," with somebody else writing, "This is really shocking & heart breaking. May your soul rest in peace." Somebody else tweeted, "This is beyond shocking and heartbreaking!! Don't even know what to say!!"

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.