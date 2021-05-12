Harry Styles Accessorizes BRIT Awards Retro Suit With Stylish Handbag

✖

In recent years, Harry Styles has been venturing out in the fashion world and expressing his style through eccentric pieces. Between the designers and the looks, Styles is leaving many speechless when he graces his presence at either an award show, a magazine cover or red carpet event. The young singer attended the 2021 BRIT Awards recently where he showed off his Gucci suit and a stylish brown handbag with bamboo handles, and once again, the outfit has everyone turning heads.

(Photo: JMEnternational , Getty)

Not only was his brown suit worth gushing over, but so were his white polished nails. The singer's hit song "Watermelon Sugar" snagged the attention of many as it earned him an award for Best British Single and he admits he continues to be "baffled" by the song's success. "I continue to be baffled by moments like this and they make me more and more incredibly grateful to be able to do this job everyday," he said while accepting the award according to Entertainment Tonight, before he continued to thank "everyone in my life who has my back."

While Styles' professional career continues to blossom, so does his relationship with Olivia Wilde. "Filming during a pandemic in L.A. was pretty all-consuming," a source told the outlet. "Now they're able to unwind, relax, and really enjoy some one-on-one time." The insider says wile their relationship grows — after rumors sparked in January — they make it a priority to keep a low profile and avoid public places. "Their idea of a good time is going for a long walk and ducking into a neighborhood pub."

Fans began to speculate the two were more than just co-workers and friends when they were spotted a wedding together holding hands, and since then, sources say they've been inseparable. "Harry and Olivia have been inseparable," one source commented. "Of course that's in part because they've been in a bubble for their film, but even in the days since it wrapped, they're still spending all their time together." The film they're working on together is titled Don't Worry Darling, and Styles plays the role of a supporting actor — which Wilde honors him for because she revealed that it's a "little known fact" in Hollywood that a lot of men don't enjoy playing that role when the lead is a female. She gushed over the actor and his ability to be able to play some a pivotal role with confidence.